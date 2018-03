Sonoma Creamery has baked up what it claims to be the world's first crispy, savory snack bar made with real cheese. The new product comes in five unique flavors: Parmesan, Everything Cheddar, Savory Seed, Pepper Jack and Bacon Cheddar, and is light and crunchy while being both high in protein and low in carbohydrates. With 0 grams of sugar and only 110 to 120 calories, each two-bar pack retails at a suggested price of $1.99.