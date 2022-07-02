So Delicious Dairy Free Coconutmilk Yogurt Alternatives with Botanical Extracts

Plant-based brand So Delicious Dairy Free has introduced a line of creamy Coconutmilk Yogurt Alternatives with Botanical Extracts featuring live and active cultures in three unique flavors: Strawberry with Elderberry Extract, Mango with Ginger and Turmeric Extracts, and Mixed Berry with Chamomile Extract. The yogurt alternatives can be eaten on their own, with favorite toppings like granola or fruit, or in recipes such as smoothies and desserts. All of the varieties are made with organic coconut and contain 7 to 8 grams of sugar, but no artificial sweeteners or preservatives. Additionally, according to the brand, purchasing the product helps support coconut farmers in the Philippines through the Good People Loop program. A single-serve cup of any of the varieties retails for a suggested $1.99.