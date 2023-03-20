Danone North America brand So Delicious Dairy Free is disrupting the yogurt aisle with the launch of 0g Added Sugar Coconutmilk Yogurt Alternative. While some other plant-based offerings use added sugar, So Delicious 0g Added Sugar Coconutmilk Yogurt Alternative is one of the first products of its kind to derive its sweetness only from fruit. The line comes in four flavors – Coconut, Strawberry, Vanilla and Blueberry – each made with organic coconuts that impart a creamy texture. The certified vegan and Non-GMO Project verified product is available at select retailers at a suggested retail price of $2.19 per 5.3-ounce cup of any variety. Additionally, consumers who choose 0g Added Sugar Coconutmilk Yogurt Alternative are aiding So Delicious’ efforts to provide coconut farmers in the Philippines with the education, resources and tools to support their social and economic livelihood.