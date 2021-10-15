SNAC International Names New CEO

Arlington, Va.-based SNAC International has a change at the top, with the appointment of Christine Cochran as the trade association’s next president and CEO. She will succeed Elizabeth Avery, who is retiring from her post at the helm of the organization.

Cochran, who earned a law degree from Georgetown University, will join the company in February 2022 and formally start her new position next April following SNAC’s education and coloration meeting. She brings a strong industry background to the leadership role, recently serving as executive director of the Grain Foods Foundation. Prior to that, she was president of the Commodity Markets Council.

“Christine Cochran is a dynamic leader of membership organizations with a deep knowledge of nutrition and a proven track record in government advocacy, coalition-building and strategic planning,” said Mike Harper, CFO of Lima, Ohio-based Rudolph Foods, who chaired SNAC’s CEO search committee. “We believe Christine is the right leader to build on the momentum established by Elizabeth’s highly successful tenure.”

Avery has held the president and CEO job at SNAC International for the past five years, and was lauded by SNAC’s board chairman for her efforts. “Under her leadership, SNAC has grown in every dimension and has never been in a stronger position. Her innovation and growth agenda led to a tripling of investment in education and professional development; increased effectiveness and recognition for advocacy leadership; greater inclusivity across the industry for participation by new companies and diverse leaders; and a bold restructuring of the industry’s convention that meets the need for new opportunities for snack industry collaboration. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, membership is at a record high, and the organization is on extremely solid financial footing,” declared Rob Sarlls, SNAC board chair and president and CEO of Marion, Ohio-based Wyandot Snacks.