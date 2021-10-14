Redefine Meat Defines Its Leadership Team

A company focused on “new meat” has hired some seasoned experts to shepherd its growth. Tel Aviv, Israel-based Redefine Meat, Ltd. recently named Edwin Bark as SVP and general manager Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Adrian Sagman as director of global sales and business development.

Both additions to the Redefine Meat team have strong food industry pedigrees. Bark, who will manage the company’s impending expansion into Europe, previously served as managing director of Nestlé’s European plant-based food division. While at Switzerland-based Nestlé, he helped lead the expansion of plant-based meat products across six new European markets.

Sagman brings 13 years of experience managing food exports and sales, including a role as director of export for Israel’s largest food manufacturer, Strauss Group. At Redefine Meat, he will work to optimize the organization’s go-to-market strategies in the retail and foodservice markets.

“Following the incredible reaction to our commercial launch in Israel this summer, we are now ready to bring new meat to consumers around the world – starting with Europe next month, and continuing with the U.S. and Asia next year. Edwin and Adrian’s experience in scaling businesses and established networks across the food ecosystem will be invaluable in supporting our aggressive growth and taking Redefine Meat to the world stage,” said Eshchar Ben-Shitrit, CEO and co-founder of Redefine Meat.

In addition to offering alt-meat products using plant-based ingredients, Redefine Meat made news in 2020 for introducing the world’s first steak produced by industrial-level 3D printing.