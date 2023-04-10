Smith’s, Redirect Health Co-Hosting Collaborative Health Care Event in Utah

Smith’s Food & Drug, a banner of The Kroger Co., and Redirect Health, a platform that creates and manages health care solutions and products that improve access and affordability for businesses and employees, will hold an event for local brokers and business owners on Tuesday, April 11 at 6:00 p.m. at 3000 Triumph Boulevard, in Lehi, Utah. The dinner event will include a live Q&A session featuring case studies from local business owners and brokers, along with expert speakers and presentations on price transparency, health insurance savings, and access to affordable prescriptions and procedures from hospitals, urgent care centers and other providers.

“Out-of-pocket costs, deductibles and premium costs are rising at alarming rates, and SMBs [small and medium-sized businesses] are feeling the squeeze,” noted Dr. David Berg, CEO and co-founder of Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Redirect Health. “As we continue to prioritize the needs of communities and local doctors and hospitals across the U.S., we are proud to be collaborating with Kroger/Smith’s in Utah to show brokers and SMBs why creating simplicity in the health care market is vital. Redirect Health’s affordable health care plans are designed with employees in mind and allow business owners to offer a health care option that provides their employees with premium, deductible and out-of-pocket relief that results in a healthier, happier, more efficient workforce.”

[Read more: "How Kroger Is Using Technology to Enhance the Customer, Associate Experience"]

“Redirect Health shares our common goal of providing accessible health care to residents of the Salt Lake region,” said Jaime Montuoro, PharmD, division health leader at Smith’s. “Through this collaboration, Redirect Health customers can conveniently pick up their prescriptions at any of our pharmacies throughout the state. Our pharmacists and pharmacy technicians provide exceptional customer service and tools to support optimal medication use, including affordability of prescriptions. We are looking forward to offering quality care to small- and medium-sized businesses in the area.”

Serving 11 million-plus customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, including Smith’s, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.