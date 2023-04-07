Publix Pharmacy Reveals Rxcellence Award Recipients

Publix Pharmacy has presented 15 pharmacy associates with the Rxcellence Award for excelling in customer service, performance, ownership and teamwork. The award was given to one pharmacist and one technician from each of the company’s five divisions, one pharmacy supervisor, and four pharmacy support associates.

“Our pharmacy teams are committed to providing the best care and service to their customers each and every day,” said VP of Pharmacy Dain Rusk. “These 15 individuals selected as our Rxcellence award recipients are role models who set the example for their associates and peers. I am extremely proud of their efforts.”

[Read more: "Publix Sees Solid Sales Growth for Q4, FY22"]

2022 Retail Recipients

Pharmacy Manager Sabrina Bowden , #1074, Helena, Ala., Atlanta division, sets the bar high for both herself and her team to know their patients and exceed expectations. As a training pharmacist, Bowden seeks to set every Publix Pharmacy associate on a path to success with an emphasis on service.

Lead Pharmacy Technician Akilah Moorer , #1059, Birmingham, Ala., Atlanta division, is known for going above and beyond to help her customers through their health journeys. Moorer embraces additional technician responsibilities with a positive attitude.

Pharmacy Manager Noelle Laney, #1635 , Williamsburg, Va., Charlotte division, demonstrates a positive attitude, attention to detail, and the ability to build relationships with associates and customers.

Lead Pharmacy Technician Nicole Mattison , #1148, Greenville, S.C., Charlotte division, exhibits exceptional character and ownership by exceeding expectations, even through challenging situations.

Pharmacy Manager Marci Ruis Dillard , #1406, Yulee, Fla., Jacksonville division, demonstrates extreme pride in and ownership of her store, and gives 100% to her customers and team. Dillard is known for treating all associates and customers with dignity and respect.

Lead Pharmacy Technician Eboney Hoy , #481, Panama City, Fla., Jacksonville division, is the epitome of what Publix represents. She handles the most chaotic situations with grace and confidence. Hoy ensures that each and every patient knows they are her main priority.

Pharmacy Manager Aaron Hong , #3210, Tampa, Fla., Lakeland division, has demonstrated the highest level of leadership in his role at Publix. Hong excels at developing his associates to help them be successful in their careers.

Lead Pharmacy Technician Tori Carnegie , #1305, Parrish, Fla., Lakeland division, is committed to ensuring her customers receive premier service. Displaying a positive attitude, Carnegie is a leader in providing immunizations and in completing medication therapy management cases.

Pharmacy Manager Tuan Tong , #583, Weston, Fla., Miami division, has remained committed to providing immunizations to his community and garnering the support of his entire pharmacy and store management teams.

Lead Pharmacy Technician Hailey Cannon , #388, Delray Beach, Fla., Miami division, builds relationships with her customers by greeting them by name, taking them to products on the sales floor, offering to transfer prescriptions from competitors and offering vaccines when they’re eligible. She is counted on for quality work and builds up other associates by helping them understand the technician role.

2022 Support Recipients

Manager of Operations John Broccio , central fill, Orlando, Fla., is passionate about ensuring Publix associates and customers are treated with respect and served to meet the Publix standards of excellence.

Specialty Patient Access Technician Amelia Rajkumar , specialty pharmacy, Orlando, Fla., leads by example and provides ideas and suggestions that help improve the pharmacy’s workflow processes. Rajkumar is a subject-matter expert and the go-to person for her colleagues.

Manager of Pharmacy Contracting Caitlin Connolly , pharmacy operations, Lakeland, Fla., is a vital part of pharmacy and managed care and shares her expertise to the team and many departments.

Managed Care Analyst Brandon Mancini , pharmacy operations, Lakeland, Fla., brought a wealth of systems and data knowledge to his department since starting with the team in February 2022. He has been able to work quickly with the team to get up to speed on managed care and provide invaluable contributions.

Pharmacy Supervisor Flora Blumin, Lakeland division , demonstrates role-model ownership in her position. Whether the goal is to produce a result or help a high-volume pharmacy, she immediately owns the task.

Meanwhile, Publix continues to introduce convenient health care solutions. In January, the grocer opened its fourth telehealth site in South Carolina with Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Plus, Publix Pharmacy and Manatee Memorial Hospital, located in Bradenton, Fla., teamed up last December on bedside delivery services. Publix provides bedside delivery of prescription medications to patients before they’re discharged.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has close to 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.