Smart Flour Three Meat Pizza

Smart Flour is adding a Three Meat Pizza to its lineup of ancient-grain, certified gluten-free pizzas. Made with minimally processed meats and simple ingredients, the flavor pairs sweet Italian sausage with nitrate-/nitrite-free uncured pepperoni and bacon. Like all of Smart Flour’s frozen pizzas, it starts with a Non-GMO Project Verified crust made with the brand’s unique ancient-grain flour blend of sorghum, amaranth and teff. The pie is then topped with a blend of hormone-free, low-moisture and part-skim mozzarella, provolone, parmesan and romano cheeses. The pizza is also free of added MSG, preservatives, and artificial colors and flavors, as well as not containing rice flour and many of the common allergens, including gluten, wheat, nuts, tree nuts, soy and eggs. A 10-ounce pizza retails for a suggested $6.99.