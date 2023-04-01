Already known for the gourmet burgers made from 50% ground bacon and 50% ground beef that are sold at its restaurants, Slater’s 50/50 has now come up with a frankfurter that’s poised to redefine the premium hot dog segment. Slater’s 50/50 Beef & Bacon Hotdogs are 50% beef and 50% bacon, which imparts intense flavor to the quarter-pound franks, enabling them to stand alone on the grill or pair with consumers’ favorite toppings. A 16-ounce package of four franks has a suggested retail price range of $5.99-$6.99. The Slater’s retail brand is manufactured by Bar-S Foods Co.