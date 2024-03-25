SimplyV Plant-Based Cream Cheese

SimplyV, a plant-based cream cheese brand from Franklin Foods, has now debuted at independent grocery retailers across the country. Developed in Germany and originally introduced Stateside last year, the line consists of an 8-ounce plant-based Original cream cheese bar for cooking, baking and spreading, as well as 8-ounce cup varieties in three flavors: Original, Strawberry, and Onion & Chive. SimplyV also offers foodservice sizes, including single-serve portions. The kosher, non-GMO, and dairy-, soy-, palm oil-, lactose- and gluten-free product uses almonds from farms using sustainable production processes to re-create the velvety-smooth taste and texture of dairy cream cheese. Both the bar and cups retail for a suggested $6.99. Franklin Foods is one of the largest cream cheese manufacturers in the United States.