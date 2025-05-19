Wait, can a Tortilla Corn Chip that is plant-based and a good source of protein (7 grams per serving!) still be loaded with the kind of taste the belies its goodness? You bet it can!

Our restaurant-style protein-packed tortilla chips are made with plant-based ingredients and crafted to satisfy your cravings—without compromise. Snack freely, share generously, and leave your worries behind.

Available in three perfectly seasoned flavors—Sea Salt, Hint of Lime, and Hint of Habanero— our chips are perfect on their own or paired with your go-to side: salsa, guac, queso… whatever you’re into.