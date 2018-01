Simply7 Snacks has partnered with world-famous chef Giada De Laurentiis to launch a new line of ready-to-eat, artisan popcorn. The new line is made with non-GMO blue and red heritage corn is gluten-free and contains only 150 calories per serving,zero grams of added sugar and 20 percent less fat than the leading “skinny” popcorn. Simply7 with Giada Popcorn is available for a suggested retail price of $2.99-$3.49 per 4.4-ounce bag.