To provide athletes with the protein they need for muscle repair and maintenance, No. 1 U.S. plant-based beverage brand Silk has introduced Silk ULTRA. One of the first multiserve beverages on the market with 20 grams of complete plant-based protein, the beverage is also an excellent source of calcium and vitamins A and D, along with vitamins B2 and B12, which help the body turn food into energy. Additionally, according to the company, Silk ULTRA has a smooth and delicious finish, without the chalky, gritty taste often associated with protein supplements and beverages, which means that it can be enjoyed straight out of the carton, as well as in a smoothie or over cereal. Available in Creamy Chocolate, Unsweet and Original options, the last of which contains 2.5 times the protein of traditional dairy milk, Silk ULTRA retails for a suggested $4.99 per 59-ounce carton in the refrigerated section of grocery stores. Silk, a Danone North America brand, is promoting the product by featuring two world-class athletes, swimmer Michael Phelps and gymnast Aly Raisman, in a national creative campaign.