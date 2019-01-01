Silk Oat Yeah Yogurt Alternatives

Silk, the No. 1 plant-based food and beverage brand in the United States, has expanded its line of Oat Yeah oatmilk products with the introduction of Oat Yeah Oatmilk Yogurt Alternatives. Combining a creamy oatmilk base with gluten-free oats and live and active cultures, the product line comes in four flavors: Vanilla, Mixed Berry, Strawberry and Mango. All varieties are dairy-free, nut-free, soy-free, certified gluten-free, Vegan Action Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified. A 5.3-ounce cup retails for a suggested $1.89. The Danone brand also makes almondmilk and soymilk yogurt alternatives.