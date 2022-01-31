For those who like the idea of plant-based beverages but are unwilling to give up the taste and texture of traditional dairy, there’s now another option: Silk, the No. 1 plant-based beverage brand, has now come out with Silk Nextmilk, an offering specially formulated by Danone North America’s research and innovation team to meet dairy lovers’ taste expectations through a blend of plants designed to deliver on key attributes of dairy milk, like taste and texture. An excellent source of six key nutrients found in dairy – calcium; vitamins D, A and B12; riboflavin; and phosphorus – Silk Nextmilk also provides 4 grams (8% daily value) of plant-based protein per serving. Further, the lactose-free, Non-GMO Project Verified beverage contains 30% fewer calories than dairy milk. The product, which can be enjoyed on its own by the glassful, paired with favorite foods or used as an ingredient in popular recipes, is available in Whole Fat and Reduced Fat varieties in multiserve 59-ounce cartons retailing for a suggested $4.99 each.