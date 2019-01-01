Siete Sprouted Bean Dip

Siete Family Foods, a maker of grain-free Mexican-American tortillas and tortilla chips, has now launched a Sprouted Bean Dip, the latest addition to the brand’s line of heritage-inspired dips, which also includes dairy-free Cashew Queso in Spicy Blanco and Mild Nacho flavors. Made with soaked and sprouted pinto beans that people who usually have trouble digesting beans should be able to enjoy, the refrigerated product contains such other whole ingredients as coconut oil, jalapeño peppers and paprika. The flavorful, smooth-textured item works both as a dip to pair with chips and tortillas, or as part of a Mexican-style meal. A 10.8-ounce jar retails for a suggested $5.99.