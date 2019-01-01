Shrooms Snacks Mushroom-Based Alternative Snacks

Mushroom grower South Mill Champs has launched Shrooms Snacks, a brand aimed at providing better-for-you snacks using mushrooms grown and handpicked on the South Mill farms in Kennett Square, Pa.: the mushroom capital of the world. The four lines include Splits Jerky, Crispy Mushrooms, Mushroom Jerky and Snack Bars. They are described as follows:

Shrooms Crispy Mushrooms, with an SRP of $5.99 per 2-ounce package, are crispy-crunchy snacks made from fresh, thick-cut mushrooms. They come in five varieties: Sea Salt, Spicy Jalapeno, Mesquite Barbeque, Pizza and Original Portabella.

Shrooms Mushroom Jerky, with an SRP of $6.99 per 2.5-ounce package, are made from tender shiitake and meaty portabella mushroom caps that are deep-marinated a full day to produce three flavors: Honey Chipotle Shiitake, Roasted Teriyaki Portabella, and Original Portabella.

Shrooms Splits Jerky, with an SRP of $7.99 per 2.5-ounce package, described as a hybrid snack that pairs marinated mushroom jerky made from meaty portabella mushroom caps with other chewy jerky varieties, including Turkey, Berries, Filet Mignon and Peppered Beef, which are made from grass-fed, USA-bred beef.

Shrooms Snack Bar, with an SRP of $7.96 per four-pack or $1.99 per single, described as an allergy-friendly bar made from simple, wholesome ingredients, including crispy mushrooms. Flavors include Crispy Mushroom Chocolate Chunk and Crispy Mushroom Sweet & Savory.

Mushrooms are a functional superfood, packed with important nutrients like vitamins D and B, selenium, potassium, zinc, copper and fiber, all essential to a balanced diet. All product lines are tree-nut-free and dairy-free, and the majority of SKUs are gluten-free, vegan and kosher. Shrooms Crispy Mushroom Snacks are Non-GMO Project Verified.