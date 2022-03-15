ShopRite Associates Earn Spot on Cheerios Boxes

ShopRite associates have once again earned their spots on the iconic Cheerios cereal box by helping others. Photos of 102 ShopRite associates will appear on limited-edition Cheerios boxes as part of an annual tradition recognizing associates for fighting hunger in the communities where ShopRite stores operate.

To earn a coveted photo on the cereal box, ShopRite associates compete each September (Hunger Action Month) in the annual ShopRite Partners In Caring Cheerios Contest, a competition sponsored by ShopRite and Cheerios maker General Mills. With this year’s contest theme, “Our ShopRite Partners in Caring All Stars,” serving as backdrop, ShopRite associates came together again to collect donations at checkout and in-store in the fight against hunger. The campaign also encourages customers to round their grocery purchases up to the nearest dollar.

Store fundraising efforts this year raised more than $1.1 million for regional food banks, an increase from the $1 million raised last year.

The top fundraising stores this year will select associates to appear on nearly 150,000 limited-edition cereal boxes, which will be sold exclusively at ShopRite this spring.

Each winning store also receives prize money ($3,000 for the top five stores, and $500 for the remaining winning stores) that is donated to local food pantries chosen by the respective store teams.

ShopRite and Minneapolis-based General Mills will recognize the 45 top fundraising ShopRite stores and associates with special in-store celebrations and cereal box unveilings through May 6.

The ShopRite of Brodheadsville, in Brodheadsville, Pa., owned and operated by the Kinsley family, is the top fundraising store for the second year in a row. Brodheadsville store associates featured on the Cheerios box will be recognized at a special in-store ceremony on March 24.

Other winning ShopRite stores include:

Connecticut:

ShopRite of Waterbury

New Jersey:

ShopRite of Berlin, ShopRite of Burlington, ShopRite of Byram in Stanhope, ShopRite of Chester, ShopRite of Chews Landing in Laurel Springs, ShopRite of Cinaminson, ShopRite of English Creek in Egg Harbor, ShopRite of Flanders, ShopRite of Flemington, ShopRite of Franklin, ShopRite of Greater Morristown, ShopRite of Hammonton, ShopRite of Hillsborough, ShopRite of Landis in Vineland, ShopRite of Lodi, ShopRite of Lyndhurst, ShopRite of Mansfield in Hackettstown, ShopRite of Marmora, ShopRite of Medford, ShopRite of Mullica Hill, ShopRite of New Milford, ShopRite of Newton, ShopRite of Ramsey, ShopRite of Rio Grande, ShopRite of Sparta, ShopRite of Succasunna, ShopRite of Union Mill, ShopRite of Wallington, ShopRite of Washington, ShopRite of West Deptford, ShopRite of Wycoff

New York:

ShopRite of Carmel, ShopRite of Cortlandt, ShopRite of Croton, ShopRite of Ellenville, ShopRite of Fishkill, ShopRite of Forest & Richmond in Staten Island, ShopRite of Hylan Plaza in Staten Island, ShopRite of Larangeville, ShopRite of Tuckahoe, ShopRite of Veterans Road in Staten Island, ShopRite of Warwick

Pennsylvania:

ShopRite of Brodheadsville, ShopRite of Roosevelt Blvd.

The largest retailer-owned grocery cooperative in the United States. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 363 supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. The company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 listing of North America’s top food and consumables retailers in North America.