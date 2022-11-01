ShopRite 1st on East Coast to Deploy QuickCollect GO! POD Smart Grocery Pickup

ShopRite is the first grocer on the East Coast to offer the new QuickCollect GO! POD, which enables shoppers to quickly and easily retrieve online grocery orders from a temperature-controlled outdoor pickup pod. The free-standing structure is now available at the ShopRite of New Rochelle, at 8 Palmer Avenue, in New Rochelle, N.Y.

“The QuickCollect GO! POD will make it even easier for our shoppers at the New Rochelle store to pick up their online orders,” noted Steve Savas, president of Florida, N.Y.-based ShopRite Supermarkets Inc. (SRS), which operates ShopRite stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the Hudson Valley and Capital Region in New York. “It’s self-checkout and pickup for online orders that’s done right outside the store. We are excited to be the first grocer on the East Coast with this technology.”

The QuickCollect GO! POD features robotic automation that enables secure delivery and retrieval of online orders anytime. The first totes start dispensing to the shopper in less than one minute, reducing the wait time for customers picking up their online orders.

Created by Bell and Howell, a provider of automated e-commerce pickup solutions, the QuickCollect GO! POD uses next-generation automation and intelligent software to prepare online orders for pickup. The pod keeps orders safe and secure until the customer picks them up with a unique pickup code. When an order is ready, customers receive a text with a QR code to scan on the console screen, which brings the order to the customer pickup portal, enabling them to get their pre-ordered groceries. The intuitive interface and consumer-centric designs enable contactless, fast and easy experiences.

“Retailers like ShopRite recognize that consumer convenience and fulfillment efficiency are critical to the next level of e-commerce,” said Larry Blue, president and CEO of Bell and Howell. “Our data shows that consumers enjoy the convenience of this new individual automated curbside pickup with our QuickCollect GO! POD.”

In another example of the banner introducing innovative technology in its market area, the ShopRite of Yardley and the ShopRite of Bethlehem, both in Pennsylvania, rolled out battery-powered delivery robots from Mountain View, Calif.-based Tortoise last fall.

The largest retailer-owned grocery cooperative in the United States. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 363 supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. The company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 listing of North America’s top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Based in Durham, N.C., BH QuickCollect Solutions operates a 24/7 customer service and technical support center, as well as an advanced remote monitoring and predictive diagnostic center.