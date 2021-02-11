Inserra Supermarkets Opens Its Largest Store in New Jersey

Inserra Supermakets Inc. has debuted its largest supermarket under the ShopRite banner in New Jersey. The nearly 80,000-square-foot supermarket, located at 30 Wayne Hills Mall, officially opened to the public on Oct. 31 as a replacement for the ShopRite of Wayne at 625 Hamburg Turnpike.

Established in 1954 by Patsy Inserra as a privately held family business, Inserra Supermarkets is a member of the retailer-owned cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. Inserra Supermarkets operates 23 ShopRites, with New Jersey locations in Bergen, Hudson and Passaic counties, while in New York, five stores are located in upstate Rockland County.

“We are proud to celebrate the grand opening of the new ShopRite of Wayne Hills, our largest supermarket yet,” said Lawrence Inserra Jr., chairman and CEO of Inserra Supermakets. “This new store demonstrates our continued commitment to the community and family promise to offer incredible value, quality and service to our shoppers. We thank our customers for their commitment to us and patience as we prepared the new store.”

The state-of-the-art, full-service store offers both traditional and self-checkout lanes, as well as the online personal shopping service, ShopRite from Home, which provides store pickup and home delivery options.

Hallmark Inserra Supermarkets features include Patsy’s Butcher meat department with trained butchers; a from-scratch fresh bake shop offering store-made bread, cakes and pastries; a seafood department with fresh daily deliveries; and a produce department with a large selection of organic and locally grown fruits and vegetables.

Other amenities include a ShopRite gourmet kitchen staffed with professionally trained chefs serving restaurant-quality meals daily, a wellness center and an in-store registered dietitian.

The new ShopRite of Wayne Hills will host several in-store sweepstakes as part of its grand-opening celebration. Customers can enter to win prizes such as a Thanksgiving Dinner for 10, holiday floral arrangements; holiday pies and cakes; a year’s worth of Frito-Lay, Coca-Cola or Wise products; and even a Smart TV.



Although the Wayne Hills location is the largest grocery store for Inserra Supermarkets at 80,000 square feet, almost 30 miles away, RoNetco Supermarkets Inc. opened a 95,000-square-foot ShopRite in Sparta, N.J., two years ago. In total, the ShopRite banner has nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland.

Meanwhile, Wakefern Food recently celebrated 75 years in business during its Oct. 21 annual meeting. As part of the meeting, Wakefern reported retail sales of $17.8 billion for the fiscal year ending Oct. 2, a 2.7% decline from the prior year’s $18.3 billion.

The largest retailer-owned grocery cooperative in the United States. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 363 supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. The company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 listing of North America’s top food and consumables retailers in North America.