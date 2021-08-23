Another ShopRite Store Rolls Out ‘Fresh to Table’ Concept

The ShopRite of Roosevelt Boulevard, in Philadelphia, has debuted the Fresh to Table store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh, on-trend foods and easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a range of grab-and-go formats. Fresh to Table also offers digital conveniences to help customers save time and money.

“The ShopRite of Roosevelt Boulevard has proudly served the Philadelphia community for more than 25 years, and we’re excited to introduce this new shopping experience in our store,” said Sean McMenamin, president of McMenamin Family ShopRite and a second-generation grocer who operates two ShopRite stores in the city. “Fresh to Table provides a wide selection of fresh-from-the-oven prepared foods along with prepped, ready-to-cook ingredients to make it easy for customers to prepare wholesome meals for themselves and their families.”

Located within the store’s existing footprint, Fresh to Table provides high-quality options and ingredients for shoppers looking for a one-stop-shop meal experience, including ready-to-cook items (Prep & Eat), ready-to-heat and -serve items (Heat & Eat), and ready-to-eat meals (Grab & Eat). The multipurpose space also features foods from ShopRite private brands Bowl & Basket and Wholesome Pantry, while digital components such as ShopRite Order Express enable customers to pre-order meals online, and eye-catching signage and designated checkouts make Fresh to Table easy to navigate.

Another feature of the concept is the Tasty & Trending section offering on-trend, seasonal foods with items that change often. Tasty & Trending meals and snacks are chosen by ShopRite chefs and registered dietitians with the aim of encouraging shoppers to explore meal options made from departments across the store, including meat, seafood, produce and bakery. The One Stop Dinner Shop feature is also curated by ShopRite chefs and dietitians to provide easy-to-prepare entrees and dinner solutions. Additionally, shoppers can meet with the company’s registered dietitian, Nikita Grove, for help creating a nutritious family meal.

The ShopRite of Roosevelt Boulevard is the latest ShopRite to roll out the Fresh to Table concept, joining ShopRite locations in Brookdale, Greenwich and Burlington, N.J., and Monroe, N.Y. that have already launched the concept. Fresh to Table will next be coming to ShopRite of Roosevelt Boulevard’s sister store, ShopRite of Morrell Plaza.

The largest retailer-owned grocery cooperative in the United States. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 363 supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. The company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 listing of North America’s top food and consumables retailers in North America.