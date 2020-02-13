Press enter to search
Shipt Wants to Deliver Mom, Too

By Gina Acosta - 02/13/2020
Shipt recently revealed a refreshed brand look and feel, including a new logo that it said is reflective of its approachable, people-first personality and mission

Shipt is making grocery delivery irresistible for shoppers this flu season.

The company is launching a clever promotion called Shipt Me My Mom. The sweepstakes offers those who enter a chance to win a personal visit from a loved one.  

"Shipt is all about getting things delivered to people when they need it most," said Kelly Caruso, CEO of Shipt. "So when we thought about what many people want most when they're sick, we thought why not deliver the person who knows how best to take care of them and what's going to make them feel better? For me, there's nothing I want more than a loved one bringing me a warm bowl of chicken noodle soup."

Shipt, acquired by Target in 2017, has been rapidly expanding its footprint and breaking into new retail verticals. The company recently revealed a refreshed brand look and feel, including a new logo that it said is reflective of its approachable, people-first personality and mission.

Providing personal shopping and delivery and is now available to 70% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities, Birmingham, Ala.-based Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target, No. 15 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

