It's Smooth Sailing for Shipt

The year 2020 is shaping up to be a delivery showdown, as Target service Shipt, which has traditionally focused on groceries, grabs more share of the market via a new deal with Office Depot.

Shipt announced Tuesday that same-day delivery from Office Depot and OfficeMax stores is now available to Shipt members in more than 200 markets, serving more than 60 million households.

While many food and other retailers have flocked to make deals with delivery provider Instacart, Target and its Shipt service have been aggressively moving to take a larger piece of the digital shopper’s wallet.

Target purchased delivery company Shipt in December 2017, and Shipt’s customers have increased by 69% since then, according to Second Measure.

Last year Shipt was rated the No. 1 grocery delivery service by Consumer Reports.

"Our vision at Shipt is to deliver the products consumers need so that they can spend their time doing what matters most," said Kelly Caruso, CEO of Shipt. "With Office Depot, we're now able to serve more people in more ways – from the local business owner, to the schoolteacher, to the work-from-home mom or dad. We're in the midst of an exciting evolution to a multi-vertical, multi-retailer delivery service and are thrilled to have Office Depot as part of the Shipt family."

With retail partners spanning grocery, alcohol, kitchen goods and everyday essentials, Shipt says it's focused on adding even more new, multi-vertical retail partners this year. Target says Shipt same-day delivery is now available in nearly 250 markets across 48 states.