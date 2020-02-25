Shipt Turns Grocery Delivery Into an Employee Benefit

Shipt has launched Shipt 4 Work, a program that allows new and existing employees of participating companies to have their grocery and household essentials delivered to their home or office at no cost to them. The same-day delivery marketplace has revealed partnerships with 10 companies so far.

Employees of these companies can sign up for a free annual Shipt membership by visiting shipt.com/shipt4work and entering their company email address and employee ID number. Customers can then select their favorite retailers in the app and online.

“Now more than ever, companies are looking to include more value-added benefits and services to their offerings”, said Eric Stoner, director of business partnerships at Birmingham, Ala.-based Shipt. “The average person spends two hours a week traveling to and shopping in the grocery store. This new benefits offering is the equivalent of giving employees an extra two weeks’ worth of time back per year.”

Shipt was acquired by Target in 2017 and recently unveiled a new logo and brand refresh. Through a community of Shipt shoppers and an app, the service provides personal shopping and delivery to members. Available to 70% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities, Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target, which is No. 15 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.