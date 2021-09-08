Shipt to Offer Delivery Through CaringBridge Website

To assist those facing health crises and journeys, Shipt is integrating its delivery service into the CaringBridge website often used by patients’ families and friends. Through the site, caregivers can ask for help in buying and paying for groceries and other goods offered through Shipt. Supporters logged into CaringBridge can order from a list of needed items and have deliveries sent to the friend or family member’s door.

"At Shipt, we take a people-first approach and intentionally seek partnerships that align with our values," said Rina Hurst, Shipt’s chief business officer. "Our partnership with CaringBridge not only allows us to deliver on a need by simplifying the lives of our existing customers who identify as caregivers, but also sparks new connections for any family going through a health journey to ask for and receive instrumental support."

Tia Newcomer, CEO at CaringBridge, echoed the importance of this new facet of support. "Our priority is to ensure no one goes through a health journey alone. We're excited to partner with Shipt and tap into its network of trusted personal shoppers who we know will go above and beyond to get items delivered to our users,” she remarked.

Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery of fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies, and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of the Minneapolis-based Target Corp., which is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.