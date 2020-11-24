Shipt Goes Global in Minnesota

Target-owned grocery delivery service Shipt is evolving its business model in Minnesota.

The company has teamed up with Midtown Global Market, a public market/food hall in Minneapolis, to offer same-day delivery from market merchants for the first time. The partnership is a first of its kind between a grocery delivery service and a public market, and Shipt said that its goal is to continue to create tools that help local small businesses build their commerce solutions to better connect with their customers.

"As Minneapolis continues to heal and rebuild from a challenging year, Midtown Global Market stands at the center of the Twin Cities – a symbol and celebration of a multicultural community," said Rina Hurst, chief business strategy officer at Shipt. "We want to ensure the celebration continues! That is why Shipt is investing in Minneapolis' community of minority-owned businesses by partnering with Midtown Global Market, bringing same-day delivery of a global experience right to your door."

In a holiday season like none before, more consumers are avoiding crowds and shopping online during the pandemic. In a recent nationwide survey, 83% of respondents indicated that contactless shopping is important to them. Shipt is providing Midtown Global Market vendors an e-commerce solution to connect with their customers and gain access to Shipt's existing customer base.

Customers can support their favorite small businesses at Midtown Global Market beginning Saturday, Nov. 28, by having gifts, curated food kits, groceries, clothing, home goods and artisanal items from more than 20 international cultures all delivered right to their door. Shipt customers can visit shipt.com/minneapolis, select Midtown Global Market, and shop from their favorite vendors all at once, including Herbal Alchemy, Art Shoppe, Dar Medina, Hot Indian, Midtown Custom, and Tibet Arts & Gift Shop.

To help celebrate the launch, Shipt customers will receive 50% off Shipt Passes for deliveries from now through Dec. 27, which can be purchased to pay per delivery without a long-term commitment. New customers who would like to purchase an annual Shipt membership, which offers free delivery on all orders over $35, can also do so at a reduced rate of $49. The rate is regularly $99.

To take advantage of the special offers celebrating Midtown Global Market's launch and to determine whether delivery is available in their area, customers can visit shipt.com/minneapolis.

In other Shipt news, the company revealed this week that it will add 50,000 more shoppers to its national network this holiday season, which is in addition to the 100,000 shoppers that Shipt said it would be onboarding nationwide in October.

Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and based in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with more than 1,900 locations.