Shipt Gets into the Holiday Spirit

Same-day delivery marketplace Shipt is offering Mastercard customers a holiday bonus. Through Dec. 15, anyone who pays for a pack of Shipt Passes with their Mastercard will receive an extra pass free.

Earlier this year, Shipt began offering customers the ability to pay per order by purchasing Shipt Passes, allowing more flexibility than the annual membership plan and the opportunity to save up to 20% when purchasing multiple passes in a pack. During this limited time, customers who purchase a pack of three or five Shipt Passes using their Mastercard will also get an extra Shipt Pass for a free delivery.

“Whether you need help getting groceries delivered for a big holiday meal or securing all your gifts for loved ones, Shipt Passes will have you covered,” said Rina Hurst, chief business strategy officer at Birmingham, Alabama-based Shipt. “This is a holiday season like none other, and our partnership with Mastercard makes it even more affordable for consumers to let Shipt take care of shopping the aisles – so they can focus on the more important things.”

Shipt has experienced fast-paced growth over the past six months, including expanding its multi-vertical retailer footprint and growing its customer base. Today, Shipt delivers from nearly 120 retailers across the United States, including partners Target, Petco, and Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy Baby. Shipt continues to offer Shipt Everyday, its $99 annual membership that offers unlimited free deliveries of orders costing $35 or more, but the introduction of Shipt Passes allows new customers to shop with the same service without making a long-term commitment.

In October, Shipt said that it had formed a 12-state partnership with Korean-American grocer H Mart that gives more than 10 million households access to same-day delivery of a variety of Asian products.This offering is available in select cities in California, Virginia, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities, Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp., No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. H Mart is No, 81 on PG’s list.