eMeals Hires Former Shipt VP

Digital meal-planning service eMeals has named Lindsey Seal head of partnerships, with responsibility for building the company’s rapidly growing roster of CPG brand and grocery retailer relationships. Seal previously led partner programs at Birmingham, Alabama-based grocery delivery service Shipt, where, as a VP, she helped onboard more than 30 retail partnerships and scale the business from 35 to 250 markets before the company was acquired by Target.

Eighteen months ago, eMeals rolled out its partnership initiative, the BrandBuilder program, which aims to increase online and in-store sales for participating food and beverage brands by incorporating brand recommendations in the shopping lists that eMeals automatically generates when subscribers choose menus from the service’s weekly meal and special-occasions plans. The grocery lists can be used for in-store shopping, or sent for curbside pickup or delivery to Walmart, Kroger, Amazon, Albertsons, Safeway, and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt.

“With 10-plus years in the meal planning business and a unique partnership program leveraging their strong technology backbone, eMeals offers unique opportunities for food and beverage brands and retail grocers to drive incremental revenues,” said Seal. “They have built an impressive list of strategic relationships in just a short time of pursuing partnership efforts, and I will be aggressively expanding on that foundation to take the program to the next level.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated consumer adoption of online grocery as well as the level of interest from brands and retailers in working with platforms like eMeals that simplify the content-to-commerce path," noted Forrest Collier, CEO of eMeals, which is also based in Birmingham. “With the success of her partner efforts at Shipt, Lindsey will be instrumental in helping us take advantage of these shifts in the grocery landscape to establish new relationships that will help our partners generate business.”

