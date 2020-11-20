Shipt Expands Grocery Delivery

Shipt has teamed with Edina, Minnesota-based food retailer Lunds & Byerlys to offer same-day grocery deliveries.

The service, which has launched in the Minneapolis, St. Paul and St. Cloud areas, is designed to give residents access to their favorite high-quality grocery and household essential brands and signature offerings.

To promote the new service, Shipt customers will receive 50% off Shipt Passes for three and five deliveries from now through Dec. 24. The passes can be purchased to pay per delivery without a long-term commitment. New customers who would like to purchase an annual Shipt membership, which offers free delivery on all orders over $35, can also do so at a reduced rate of $49, regularly $99.

"Through our partnership with Shipt, we’re excited to provide customers a quick and easy way to have our extraordinary food delivered right to their doorstep on the same day they place their order,” said Frederic Pontaut, VP of information services at Lunds & Byerlys.

Target-owned Shipt recently announced it will add an additional 100,000 shoppers across the nation this holiday season, bringing the company’s personal shopper base to over 300,000. This includes adding thousands of new shoppers across the Minneapolis metro area to be a part of the team responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillment of each order.

As a thank you to Shipt Shoppers working over the holiday week, Shipt also announced it will be offering bonuses ranging from $50 to $300, with exact amounts varying by market but always scaling based on the number of shops completed in the time frame.

Lund Food Holdings, Inc. is a family-owned company that operates 27 Lunds & Byerlys grocery stores throughout the Twin Cities and surrounding area.