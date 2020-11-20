Instacart Expands Wine Delivery Ahead of Stay-At-Home Holidays

Instacart continues to offer brands of all sizes an opportunity to make sure they’re reaching customers as their shopping habits change in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In preparation for at-home holiday celebrations, DRINKS expanded its Instacart collaboration to offer curated wine packs to customers via The Wine Shop on the Instacart marketplace across 39 states and Washington D.C.

Customers can choose from specially selected three, six or 12 bottle wine packs, which are shipped to their door via FedEx in 1-3 days.

“This is a truly unique collaboration that delivers curated wine packs to doorsteps across America,” said Zac Brandenberg, co-founder and CEO of Los Angeles-based DRINKS. “Customers on the Instacart marketplace from coast to coast now have access to a global collection of award-winning wines with just a few clicks. Together, we are enabling customers across the USA to browse and select from wine packs safely, conveniently and affordably for delivery in a matter of days.”

The Wine Shop, powered by DRINKS, also introduced a collection of wines from Martha Stewart Wine Co., curated by Stewart herself, that includes red, white, sparkling and rosé selections from around the world.

"I am thrilled to bring our carefully curated selection of Martha Stewart Wine Co. wines to The Wine Shop on the Instacart marketplace," said lifestyle and entertaining expert Martha Stewart. “My team and I have done all of the hard work for you by finding the best quality wines at an affordable price so that you can focus on the important things this holiday season — the family, friends and delicious meals — without all the fuss of choosing the right wine."

Since the wave of stay-at-home orders began in March, revenue from online wine has spiked over 450% year-over-year, according to Nielsen. DRINKS helps digital merchants and brick-and-mortar retailers market award-winning wine online to their customers across the U.S. with its Wine as a Service plug-and-play platform.

Earlier in November, New York-based independent performance marketing agency Tinuiti’s launched Instacart Acceleration Program to allow brands to scale up on the delivery platform. The program provides full-service tactical and strategic management for advertising. The unique-to-Instacart offering is managed via Tinuiti’s proprietary AI-enabled e-commerce activation tool, MobiusX.

With more than 5 million products on its platform, Instacart has the largest digital grocery catalog in the world, according to Tinuiti. This year alone, Instacart teamed with more than 150 new retailers, among them Big Lots, 7-Eleven and Sephora, along with dozens of local U.S. grocers.

San Francisco-based Instacart currently partners with more than 500 national, regional and local retailers to offer delivery and pickup services from nearly 40,000 brick-and-mortar stores across more than 5,500 cities in the U.S. and Canada.