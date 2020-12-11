Tinuiti Rolls Out Instacart Ad Management Program

Tinuiti, a New York-based independent performance marketing agency, is now helping brands sold by retailers using grocery delivery service Instacart.

The agency’s new comprehensive Instacart acceleration program provides full-service tactical and strategic management for advertising on the online grocery delivery platform. The unique-to-Instacart offering is managed via Tinuiti’s proprietary AI-enabled e-commerce activation tool, MobiusX.

With more than 5 million unique products on its platform, Instacart has the largest digital grocery catalog in the world, according to Tinuiti. This year alone, Instacart has teamed with more than 150 new retailers, among them Big Lots, 7-Eleven and Sephora, along with dozens of local U.S. grocers.

“The next biggest online marketplace is right down the block,” noted Elizabeth Marsten, Tinuiti’s senior director, strategic marketplace services. “If you’re one of the millions of brands already being sold in stores on the Instacart marketplace, you simply must be advertising there — or you’re leaving sales on the table.”

Marsten went on to point out that Instacart’s reach and size enable it to offer brands powerful insights into the ecommerce landscape and how customers shop, and that ads on the digital marketplace allow brands of all sizes to deepen their digital engagement with customers shopping via the service.

Tinuiti will help clients sell on Instacart through complete campaign management, budgeting, bid and keyword management, and dedicated account managers providing strategic recommendations and optimizations. In addition to using MobiusX, the agency is also teaming up directly with Instacart on future product and business development to enhance reporting, functionality, features and scalability.

“The decision to develop our technology to support the Instacart platform was easy,” said David Weichel, Tinuiti’s VP, product development. “It’s clear where the growth is and is going to be, and with that comes many opportunities for us to grow our clients faster. We’re really excited to be working with the Instacart team and continue innovating MobiusX for this emerging channel.”

San Francisco-based Instacart currently partners with more than 500 national, regional and local retailers to offer delivery and pickup services from nearly 40,000 brick and mortar stores across more than 5,500 cities in the United States and Canada.

