Shady Brook Farms/Honeysuckle White Turkey Skillet Kits

Based on Cargill research finding that shoppers are seeking easy, convenient, great-tasting meal options, the company’s Honeysuckle White and Shady Brook Farms brands are launching Turkey Skillet Kits. Each chef-created, globally inspired kit contains four turkey breast cutlets – hand-seasoned with a proprietary blend – as well as a gourmet sauce sauté packet, and cooks in about 15 minutes. The line comes in Tuscan-Style Tomato Garlic Basil, Southwest Style Chipotle Ranchero, Asian Style Orange Ginger and Thai Style Coconut Curry varieties, all of which give consumers the flexibility to add their own side dishes, or enjoy by themselves. Set to hit retail in spring 2020, the product line will retail for a suggested $9.99 per 20-ounce kit.