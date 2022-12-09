Serena Williams Launches Target-Exclusive Personal Care Brand

Tennis legend Serena Williams is launching her debut line of pain relief and recovery products direct-to-consumer and exclusively at Target.

Williams’ brand, Will Perform, was co-founded alongside Hank Mercier and Eric Ryan and features five products in four categories: Will Relieve, Will Cool, Will Rest and Will Soothe. The products are touted as clean and cruelty-free topical pain relief and daily muscle care solutions.

The products will be available in Target stores and online beginning Dec. 18.

"Recovery has played an integral role in my performance and professional success,” said Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles in her career. “It's a practice that can benefit anyone with an active lifestyle. That belief is what inspired us to develop a line of products that targets your muscles and can be incorporated into your daily self-care routine."

Will Perform's launch includes the following items as described by the company:

WILL Relieve Pain Relief Roll-On and Spray, $12.99 : Your Pain Relief Powerhouse. A pre/post-workout pain relief roll-on and spray made with 4% Lidocaine and a unique botanical blend to support holistic wellness. The non-sticky, quick-dry formula delivers rapid pain relief.

: Your Pain Relief Powerhouse. A pre/post-workout pain relief roll-on and spray made with 4% Lidocaine and a unique botanical blend to support holistic wellness. The non-sticky, quick-dry formula delivers rapid pain relief. WILL Cool Cooling Pain Relief Roll-On, $12.99 : Your Ice Bath On The Go. A pre/post-workout cooling pain relief roll-on made with menthol, camphor and a unique botanical blend to support holistic wellness. The non-sticky, quick-dry formula gives fast, icy pain relief to muscles and joints.

: Your Ice Bath On The Go. A pre/post-workout cooling pain relief roll-on made with menthol, camphor and a unique botanical blend to support holistic wellness. The non-sticky, quick-dry formula gives fast, icy pain relief to muscles and joints. WILL Soothe Daily Muscle Soothing Lotion, $15.99: Your Post-Shower Ritual. The lotion is formulated as a powerful, ultra-moisturizing blend of magnesium and ceramides to support optimum recovery. The hydrating lotion offers a soothing daily recovery blend.

Your Post-Shower Ritual. The lotion is formulated as a powerful, ultra-moisturizing blend of magnesium and ceramides to support optimum recovery. The hydrating lotion offers a soothing daily recovery blend. WILL Rest Nightly Muscle Recovery Lotion, $12.99: Your Nightly Ritual. A nightly recovery lotion that helps give muscles and mind the rest and relaxation they need overnight. Formulated with a serene blend of lavender and geranium to support best sleep and fused with magnesium and vitamin D for recovery, the rich formula offers a soothing nightly recovery blend. Use on shoulders and neck before bed.

"I love transforming the mundane into a new experience that consumers will be excited to incorporate into their daily lives," said co-founder Eric Ryan. "You can't expect people to adopt a ritual if it's not enjoyable, and that's where Will Perform feels truly disruptive. These are beautifully designed and thoughtfully formulated self-care products that consumers will look forward to using."

