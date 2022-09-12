Target Gets in on Fun With FAO Schwarz

Target Corp. is upping its game in the toy category ahead of the gift-buying season. The retailer has entered into a multi-year agreement with toy brand FAO Schwarz to offer more toys across its physical and online stores.

Starting in mid-October, certain FAO toys will be available exclusively at Target stores, Target.com and FAO store locations. Shoppers at Target can find the items in store at a dedicated FAO Schwarz space.

The toys start range in price from $9.99 to $149.99, with at least 50 products coming in under $20. Among other items, the collection includes a ride-on train, makeup vanity mirror set, plush toys and FAO's signature “Dance on Piano” mat. To mark the 160th anniversary of FAO Schwarz this year, the toy company is also selling a series of nostalgic FAO toys under $25, including a teddy bear and a Hot Wheels set.

“One of the reasons families love shopping at Target is because of our incredible assortment of toys, and that selection is only getting better with our new exclusive agreement with the beloved FAO Schwarz brand,” said Jill Sando, Target’s EVP and chief merchandising officer.

Added David Niggli, chief merchandising officer at New York-based FAO Schwarz: “We are incredibly thrilled to partner exclusively with Target after having forged such a successful relationship together over the past couple of years. There truly is no better way to kick off our 160th anniversary than to announce this partnership.”

Meanwhile, Target is publishing its list of Bullseye’s Top Toys for the 2022 holiday season, touting affordable and exclusive items from a variety of brands. “From hot new items to time-tested favorites, we’ve curated our annual list of Bullseye’s Top Toys to create an easy, fun and affordable way for guests to find just the right gift for every toy lover on their list,” noted Sando.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations.