Dedicated to reducing food waste, woman-owned food brand Seconds has launched an updated line of Carrot Crackers in collaboration with upcycled food company Renewal Mill. Made with upcycled real carrot pulp and peels and now upcycled oat milk flour, as well as nutritious superseeds, the baked crackers deliver 5 grams of fiber per serving. The line comes in three flavors: Original Crunch, Everything Crunch and Chipotle Ranch Crunch. A 4.25-ounce box of any variety retails for a suggested $7.