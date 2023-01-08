Second Nature Global Fusions Trail Mix Line

Second Nature Snacks, the leader in the premium trail mix category, has introduced the Global Fusions Trail Mixes line with the launch of two flavors: Mediterranean Herb and Citrus Habanero. The nutrient-packed products offer 5 grams of protein per serving, contain less sugar than traditional trail mixes and are Gluten Free Certified, with no artificial colors or preservatives. Mediterranean Herb, featuring unique flavors inspired by the rocky shores of the region, including Italian-herb seasoned nuts, tomato flakes and white cheddar cheese, provides 3 grams of fiber per 1-ounce serving and is a good source of antioxidant vitamin E, while Citrus Habanero, consisting of citrus habanero-seasoned cashews, dried mango, roasted and salted pepitas, and roasted corn, is a good source of iron and magnesium. The suggested retail price for a 10-ounce of either variety is $7.49. Second Nature plans to add more mixes to the Global Fusions product line in the future.