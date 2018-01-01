Season Savories Sardine-Salad Kits

The Manischewitz Co. has launched Season Savories, ready-to-eat kits with skinless, boneless flaked sardine salad, blended with select vegetables and spices along with six fat-free organic rice crackers and a foldable spoon for scooping. Harvested from some of the cleanest waters worldwide off the coast of Morocco, the kits are packed with protein, omega-3s and calcium, and come in three flavors: Sweet & Spicy, Lemon Veggie and Mediterranean. Certified “wild-caught and sustainable” by non-profit Friend of the Sea, the shelf-stable kits are gluten-free and kosher pareve, and feature an EZ-Peel lid, a splash-free, convenient option that is safer than conventional metal lids. Each can is BPA-liner-free and retails for a suggested $2.99.