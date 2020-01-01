Sea Tales, which bills itself as one of the most sustainable seafood brands in the world, has landed in the United States, beginning with its canned line. Founded by Dutch celebrity chef, cookbook author and sustainable-fishing activist Bart van Olphen, Sea Tales sports packaging telling consumers everything they need to know about where the fish came from, and even who caught it. For even more information, shoppers can swipe the QR code to watch videos showing where the seafood was caught. All of the brand’s products are sourced from fisheries independently certified by the third-party Marine Stewardship Council. Both Whole Foods Markets and Stop & Shop are offering Sea Tales canned tunas: Skipjack packed in water with seasalt, water with no salt, or olive oil ($3.79 for a 5-ounce can of any variety), pole- and line-caught in the Maldives, and Albacore packed in water with seasalt, water with no salt, or olive oil ($5.29 for a 5-ounce can of the first two, $6.89 for a 5-ounce can of the third), pole- and line-caught off the coast of Spain. Additionally, Stop & Shop is carrying anchovies packed in olive oil ($3.39 per 1.6-ounce can), caught off the Argentine coast, and sardines packed in olive oil ($3.49 per 4.2-ounce can) or water ($3.09 per 4.2-ounce can), caught off the Cornwall coast of England. Additional Sea Tales products from the canned and fresh line will arrive later this year, among them Smoked Wild Salmon from Alaska. Sea Tales is the North American arm of Fish Tales from The Netherlands, which has distribution throughout Western Europe.