The Scripto® Aim ‘n Flame® MAX Family Line offers a variety of multi-purpose lighters designed for everyday and specialty use. This lineup includes the Aim ‘n Flame® MAX, Torch, Flex and XL models. Each built with adult friendly features like one-step EZ ignition, an adjustable flame and the largest fuel supply of any disposable lighter.

The Aim ‘n Flame® MAX Flex lighter features a flexible nozzle that adjusts to any angle, making it ideal for lighting hard-to-reach areas. For outdoor use, the Scripto® Torch Flame MAX Wind Resistant lighter is equipped with a wind-resistant flame, perfect for challenging weather conditions. The Aim ‘n Flame® MAX XL lighter includes an extended 14-inch nozzle, providing extra reach and keeping your hands safely away from the flame.

Whether you're grilling, lighting candles, camping or tackling outdoor projects, the Scripto® Aim ‘n Flame® MAX Family of lighters is the perfect fit for any lifestyle!