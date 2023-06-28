Schnucks Expands Flexforce Employment Option in Missouri

Following January’s approximately 30-store expansion across the Midwest, Schnuck Markets Inc. has increased the availability of its Flexforce employment option to three additional locations in Columbia, Mo.

As retailers continue to struggle with staffing issues, many are taking a second look at how they approach hiring, training and employee retention. Nowadays, lack of flexibility is a dealbreaker for many associates.

Schnucks’ Flexforce program was first introduced at select St. Louis-area stores in October 2022 to meet this employee demand. Flexforce teammates are able to optimize their work schedules by selecting shifts and store locations that best fit their personal schedules while creating opportunities for growth and learning at a pace determined by the employee. Associates are able to log into a Schnucks scheduling app to view and claim open shifts and, if they choose, can also opt in to receive notifications of open shifts.

“Flexforce teammates have answered key shift needs in stores since the program began in late 2022, and we are excited to now bring the option to our Columbia market,” said Schnucks VP of Store Operations Stacy Brandt. “The Flexforce employment option not only allows us to position our teammates for success, it helps us ensure we have the right people, in the right place, at the right time taking care of and serving our customers.”

The three additional Missouri stores now offering Flexforce are:

Schnucks Columbia, 1400 Forum Blvd., 65203

Schnucks Battle Crossing, 5410 Clark Lane, 65202

Eatwell Market, 111 South Providence Road, 65203

The program is currently reserved for those at least 18 years old. Flexforce associates will receive the same benefits and perks as traditional Schnucks employees, including career advancement, the option to be paid after each shift, health benefits (after a qualifying period) and a teammate discount.

Schnucks has served Columbia customers since 1970 and currently employs approximately 350 employees in Mid-Missouri.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs 12,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Outstanding Independents for 2023.