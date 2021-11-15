Save Mart Adds Robust Food Line to Private Label Portfolio

Save Mart Cos. has built up its private brand offerings, adding the Crav’n line of products to its Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx stores throughout California and Northern Nevada.

The store brand foods line includes chips, snacks, cereals, frozen foods and dessert products. Crav’n joins its private brand portfolio that includes Sunny Select Sunnyside Farms dairy and the premium line Pacific Coast Selections.

Crav'n is a brand of Topco Associates and was a leading brand in Store Brands' 2021 Editors' Picks awards in various food categories.

“Just in time for the holidays, the introduction of Crav’n products in all our Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx stores will provide quick-and-easy snacks and meal solutions for busy families, people on the go, and those planning festive gatherings,” said Rebecca Calvin, chief merchandising officer, The Save Mart Cos.

Calvin said along with Crav’n, the retailer will be rolling out its “Our Brands” products over the next 18 months. “Our shoppers will be pleased to find everything from a variety of salty snacks to favorite sweet treats under the Crav’n label in all of our stores,” she said.

She added: “The expansion of 'Our Brands' portfolio allows us to provide alternative quality food options, at affordable prices, that are comparable to national brands.”

In addition to its retail operation, the company also operates Smart Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries (SSI), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock.

Based in Modesto, Calif., The Save Mart Cos. operates 204 retail stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky/Lucky California and FoodMaxx. The company is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.