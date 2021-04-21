Robots Now Traversing Save Mart's Aisles

Following the launch last fall of a limited robot grocery delivery service, The Save Mart Cos., based in Modesto, Calif., is investing in robots that automatically and autonomously audit store shelves to ensure that products are stocked and in the right location.

Through a partnership with San Francisco-based Simbe Robotics, Save Mart will deploy the robot, dubbed Tally, in seven stores operating under its Save Mart, Lucky/Lucky California and FoodMaxx banners in the Modesto and East Bay areas. Using a suite of sensors, Tally can scan up to 30,000 products a day, helping retailers reduce out-of-stocks by up to 30% and redirecting store staff to personally interact with shoppers. The robot is designed to be unobtrusive, scanning aisles during normal business hours and safely navigating around customers.

After evaluating the pilot program, Save Mart may use the cloud-based software platform and application programming interfaces (APIs) to gain expanded inventory insights to improve in-stock conditions and ultimately boost sales.

“Deepening our commitment to innovation with this pilot program is a reflection of The Save Mart Cos.' promise to our customers to ensure the best in-store experiences,” said Hal Levitt, the grocer's SVP of retail operations. “We’re pleased to have a strong technology partner in Simbe to support us in testing a new, effective inventory management solution in our stores and allowing us to provide better product availability.”

Simbe first introduced Tally in 2015. The robot has been used by more than a dozen global retailers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

The Save Mart Cos. operates 204 retail stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky/Lucky California and FoodMaxx. The company is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.