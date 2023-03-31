Save A Lot Unveils 2 Texas Remodels

Discount grocery chain Save A Lot has unveiled renovations of stores in MacClenny and Cross City, Texas, to offer an upgraded look and feel reflecting the banner’s new brand image. The remodeled stores, owned by the Boris family, are holding grand-reopening events on April 1.

The MacClenny store, at 816 6th Street, and the Cross City location, at 16702 SE Highway 19, now each boast a lighter, brighter and easier-to-shop footprint with new décor, flooring and lighting; refreshed interior and exterior paint; and updated outside signage. In celebration of the grand re-openings, the stores are hosting cookouts starting at noon with all proceeds going to a local youth group.

Additionally, each store will provide free samples and give away Save A Lot gift cards, a Yeti cooler and a mountain bike, while the MacClenny event will feature the local fire department with its fire truck.