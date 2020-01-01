Press enter to search
Sargento Snack Bites

Sargento Foods’ Snack Bites line offers two complementary flavors of 100% real, natural cheese that have been thoughtfully paired to enhance each flavor, while the convenient individual servings make on-the-go snacking a snap. With up to 7 grams of protein and up to 110 calories per 1-ounce serving, the snack packs come in four pairings: Colby + Monterey Jack Natural Cheeses, Fiesta Pepper Jack + Asadero Natural Cheeses, Sharp White Cheddar + Mild Yellow Natural Cheddar Cheeses, and Rustic Gouda + Mild Yellow Cheddar Natural Cheeses. All are a natural source of calcium. Snack Bites will retail for a suggested $4.99 per 6-count package. 

 

