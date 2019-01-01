Santé Specialty Foods Gourmet Roasted and Spiced Almonds, Pecans

Press enter to search
Santé Specialty Foods is expanding its product line of gourmet roasted and spiced nuts with a new trio of flavors: Bourbon Pecans, Pumpkin Spice Pecans, and Chocolate Almonds. Said to be crunchy and delightfully balanced, the three varieties are suitable for on-the-go snacking or adding to a dessert or cheese platter. All Santé Nuts flavors are carefully developed using simple ingredients to achieve a harmonious proportion of sweet and spice. The Bourbon Pecans are crisp and buttery with mellow vanilla undertones and a sprinkling of salt; the Pumpkin Spice Pecans feature warm notes of cinnamon, allspice and clove; and the Chocolate Almonds are dusted in a blend of cocoa powders for rich chocolate flavor yet mild sweetness, with a touch of salt to add dimension.

The Non-GMO Project-verified snacks are gluten-free, kosher and made by hand in small batches in a peanut-free facility. Each 4-ounce resealable bag of pecans and 5-ounce bag of almonds retails for a suggested $4.99.

