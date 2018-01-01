Sans Sucre Sugar-, Gluten-Free Baking Mixes

Sans Sucre offers gluten-free and sugar-free mixes that require only a few ingredients and minimal time to prepare. Products include:

Sugar Free & Gluten Free Mousse Mixes - These mixes make smooth, rich mousses with no sugar or gluten. They're low in fat and contain just 60 to 70 calories per serving, with such flavors as Classic Chocolate, Cheesecake, French Vanilla, Lemon, Mocha Cappuccino, Key Lime Pie and Strawberry. A 3-ounce pack retails for a suggested $3.90.

Sugar Free Baking Mixes – These sugar-free mixes are made in small batches and feature hand-selected ingredients such as Stevia. They come in Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix, Classic Blondie Brownie Mix, Milk Chocolate Brownie Mix and Apple Cinnamon Coffee Cake Mix varieties, with each 8-ounce mix retailing for a suggested $4.40.