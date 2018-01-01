Samuel Adams' New Sam ’76 Beer

Samuel Adams has a new blended beer out called Sam ’76, said to be a "a refreshing and flavorful union of lager and ale." The brand says its base beers of ale and lager are brewed separately and then combined during a final maturation step that involves multiple yeast strains and dry-hopping to create flavors not possible in a typical brewing process. Sam ’76 is available nationwide in six-packs of 12-ounce cans for a suggested retail price of $8.99-$9.99 each, as well as 12-packs at $15.99-$17.99 each and 16-ounce single-serve cans for $1.99-$2.49 each.