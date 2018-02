The Boston Beer Co. is celebrating its local heritage with the national release of Samuel Adams New England IPA, a refreshingly juicy and hazy India pale ale (IPA). The company calls the new brew "a medium-bodied, unfiltered brew with a slight sweetness" that reflects its subtle combination of Mosaic, Citra, Galaxy, Simcoe and Cascade hops. At 6.8 percent ABV, New England IPA retails in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for a suggested price of $8.99-$9.99 each.