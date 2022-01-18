Sam’s Club’s Holds Open Call for New Suppliers

Sam’s Club is searching for suppliers to bring more quality products to its warehouse club locations. Now through Feb. 8, the retailer is holding an open call for both private-brand and diverse suppliers.

On April 5, ECRM and Sam’s Club will host a Private Brand Supplier Summit to build partnerships and identify premium disruptive items across all categories in club and online. As part of the summit, there will also be an opportunity to build relationships that support the retailer’s private-brand Member’s Mark packaging.

During the virtual event, Sam's Club’s private-brand team, along with its merchants, will meet with potential new suppliers to learn about their expertise and discuss new ways to delight members. The collaborative opportunity allows Sam’s Club to co-create items that bring quality and value to members.

All Member’s Mark products must meet the retailer’s Standards for Suppliers. Sam’s Club is also interested in how these products are made and how their production affects the world around us.

For suppliers that think they could develop items for Member’s Mark that fit these criteria, they can click here to submit their companies for the summit via the RangeMe portal.

Also on April 5, Sam’s Club is hosting a Supplier Diversity Summit. A diverse supplier is defined as a U.S. privately held company that is 51% owned, managed and controlled by a woman, minority, veteran, disabled veteran, person with a disability, or a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The retailer is looking for innovative, disruptive and exciting products made by diverse suppliers that are prepared to meet its club pack, pallet or foodservice business model. Suppliers that apply for the summit should have, or be in the process of obtaining, at least one of the following diverse certifications:

Women Business Enterprise (WBE)

Women Owned Small Business (WOSB)

Ethnic Minority Owned-NMSDC Certified

State Certified Minority-Owned

Veteran Owned- NaVOBA

Service-Disabled Veteran Owned-VA Confirmed

Disability-Owned Business Enterprise (DOBE) Certification

Disadvantaged Business Enterprise-Government Certified

Small Disadvantaged Business-Government Certified

Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual or Transgender Owned-NGLCC Certified

Small Business Certified-SBA(8)A Certified

WBENC Certified

The deadline to register for both events is Feb. 8, at 11:59 p.m. PST. Both events will be held virtually on the ECRM Connect Platform.

Sam’s Club, a division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc., operates nearly 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Walmart operates about 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Sam’s Club ranks ninth.