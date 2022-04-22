Sam’s Club Rewards Electric Vehicle Drivers

Sam’s Club will reward its eco-conscious members starting May 1. At this time, shoppers using Sam’s Club Mastercard can earn 5% back in Sam’s Cash on electric vehicle charges at eligible charging stations in the United States.

Launched in March, Sam’s Cash combines previous member rewards programs Sam’s Club Mastercard Cash Back Rewards and Plus Cash Rewards into one simplified platform that allows members to consolidate all of the rewards they’ve earned and are eligible to spend.

For even more added value, in a special electric vehicle-charging promotion, Sam’s Club Mastercard cardholders will earn an additional 5% back on electric vehicle charges for a total of 10% back in Sam’s Cash for the entire month of May.

"At Sam’s Club, we put the member at the center of all we do, so we’re constantly looking for ways to deliver them even more value – not only through the items and prices we offer, but through every interaction they have with us, including with the Sam’s Club Mastercard," said Ciara Anfield, SVP, chief member and marketing officer at Sam’s Club. "Earlier this year, we launched Sam’s Cash – a new loyalty rewards program that simplified the way members earn and spend rewards. The addition of a way for members with a Sam’s Club Mastercard to earn more Sam’s Cash when they charge their EV, on top of our existing program, is yet another way we are working hard to offer an incredible value every day."

There are nearly 50,000 charging stations for electric vehicles throughout the United States, including at food retailers like Amazon Fresh, Walgreens and Hannaford Supermarkets.

Sam’s Club’s new electric vehicle-charging reward is made possible thanks to its partnership with Synchrony, a consumer financial services company.

"We are continuously evaluating credit card rewards and features that will recognize cardholders for doing things that make a difference, like choosing to personally help the environment by driving an electric vehicle," said Tom Quindlen, EVP and CEO of diversified and value at Stamford, Conn.-based Synchrony. "We are proud to continue to build on our 25-plus year strategic partnership with Sam’s Club to offer programs that deliver more than just rewards to members, but help to make an environmental impact for the long term. Together, we are making a sustainability commitment for our cardholders."

Synchrony connects partners and consumers through a dynamic financial ecosystem and provides them with a diverse set of financing solutions and digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences.

Sam’s Club, a division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc., operates nearly 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, Walmart operates about 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, PG’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Sam’s Club ranks ninth.